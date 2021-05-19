What the Friends stars think their characters are doing today

The upcoming Friends reunion special on HBO Max will undoubtedly be an emotional experience for anyone who was a dedicated fan of the long-running, iconic 90's sitcom. But it was also an emotional experience for the actors, as the cast converged for the first time in years to reminisce about their days on set and share some fun memories.

Friends Friends cast | Credit: Jon Ragel/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it's sort of a small franchise," Aniston told People in an interview, referencing her character Rachel. "Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side."

Cox, meanwhile, thinks Monica "would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them, whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something."

As for Kudrow's Phoebe, the actress imagines that she's "living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she's in charge of the arts program for the school," adding that she's "the advocate for her kids because they're different like she was."

Perry thinks Chandler Bing would be "a wonderful father and a wonderful comedy writer," while LeBlanc has a dream that Joey "would have opened a chain of sandwich shops."

And Schwimmer? He believes Ross would be a paleontologist "playin' with the bones" who also would have invested in Joey's sandwich shop "and lost a lot of his savings for his kids."

The two-hour special, which will also include guest appearances from celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Justin Beiber, Lady Gaga, and James Corden, will premiere May 27 on HBO Max.