They might be clawing at the chance to snatch a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, but the returning queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 are also in the business of swiping odds and ends for themselves in the process.

As part of EW's exclusive interviews with the cast of 12 queens sashaying back into the Werk Room for a shot at a crown and a $200,000 cash prize, six of the legendary ladies — Kandy Muse, Alexis Michelle, Kahanna Montrese, Darienne Lake, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Jimbo — exclusively reveal that they had their sights set on more than just a pot of treasure at the end of RuPaul's rainbow. From a piece of Lady Gaga's crystal mask to an unverified "lock of RuPaul's hair" (we're looking at you, neighbor to the north), some of the gals left with more than the suitcases they brought with them to set.

EW Drag Race Interview set items Kahanna Montrese, Alexis Michelle, and Jimbo share what they stole from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' set. | Credit: EW (3)

Before the show's May 12 premiere on Paramount+, read on to see what the queens of RuPaul's Drag All Stars 8 kept — or stole — from the set of their original seasons.

Kandy Muse (season 13): Hair tools, Anastasia makeup, Gottmik's wigs, and a piece of the Werk Room wall

"I stole a lot of things from the Drag Race set. There were a lot of curling irons, flatirons, blow dryers — all the hair tools, I stole. I tried to steal a sewing machine. A full sewing machine. A few girls from my season stole. Trust me. I would always go to [Gottmik's] station and steal wigs from her.... The Anastasia makeup wall? Everything in my bag. I fully left with a brand new [suitcase]. I'd tell the PAs, 'I need an extra suitcase.' And they're like, 'Why?' because you're not buying anything when you're at Drag Race, you're stealing it! And they gave me one," Kandy says. "There are photos of RuPaul in the Werk Room that do come off the wall, and I tried to steal that one, but they caught me.... There was one time, sorry, RuPaul and World of Wonder and everyone at Drag Race, I'm sure it's still there, there's a piece of the Werk Room wall, which is wallpaper, we all know the Sugar Walls are not real, we ripped a huge hole in it, and there's a piece of the Werk Room in my house."

Jimbo for EW Jimbo for EW | Credit: EW

"I do have a few things. This is from my Snatch Game, my placard [of] my Joan Rivers.... and these are my cards for my answers. I had so much fun, this is from me winning Snatch Game," Jimbo recalls before moving into slightly more (hilariously) disturbing (and unconfirmed-to-be-true) territory. "And, from UK vs. the World, I stole this: This is a lock of RuPaul's hair. Mama Ru. She didn't even wake up — I mean, notice — she didn't even notice.... I'm sneaky, I have my ways, she wasn't looking."

Mrs. Kasha Davis for EW Mrs. Kasha Davis for EW | Credit: EW

Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7): A photo with her season 7 sisters at the premiere

"My favorite item is this photo that was taken. They started the press tours and the premieres, and here we all are, in this moment together when the episode was airing. We're all there, we'd just walked the red carpet, this is on my makeup station at home. This is a moment that changed my life," Kasha says. "As a child, I grew up dreaming of what Hollywood would be like, and there it was, behind these bars. You've got Trixie, Katya, Violet throwing the finger, everybody's who they are.... it really is something that reminds me of what a gift this whole thing has been."

Alexis Michelle for EW Alexis Michelle for EW | Credit: EW

Alexis Michelle (season 9): Her production journal and a piece of the crystal mask guest judge Lady Gaga wore into the Werk Room

"Everybody remembers who our special guest was on season 9, episode 1: Lady Gaga," Alexis remembers. "She was decked out head to toe in these crystals — including a crystal mask over her face, and she finally took it off in front of us and was like, 'Hey guys, it's me.' And she left the mask in the room, and we broke off little pieces of it, so, here is a little piece of Lady Gaga's mask that she left us in the Werk Room. I don't know if she meant to leave it or if we stole it, but, I have it, which is what really matters!"

Kahanna Montrese for EW Kahanna Montrese for EW | Credit: EW

Kahanna Montrese (season 11): The wig she was eliminated in

"I wouldn't say that it's special, but, Miss Thing, honey, what was I thinking? The infamous Party City shake-and-go, honey. This is what you do not bring to Drag Race. Season 15, 16, and beyond, leave this at home," Kahanna says of the bright yellow wig she was eliminated in back on season 11. "It's a duster now, these days. When I really need to clean the good s---, I bring her out!"

Darienne Lake for EW Darienne Lake for EW | Credit: EW

Darienne Lake (season 6):

"BenDeLaCreme gave me a little gift after my read during the reading challenge. I said she reminded me of a Russian Doll, full of herself, you know? Of course, she made me this, with her face on it, so I could keep it and enjoy it, and of course learn the colors, because I am a dummy. This one, it may have been inside me. Yes, it was. It smells like pork," Darienne says of the trinket gifted to her by her season 6 sister. "She gave that to me, in fun, as a joke, and she gave it to me again at the reunion, and you got to see that. It's fun and enjoyable. I love to save things and mementos because I'm sure I'm probably going to die soon, so everything goes up in value — including my merchandise."

