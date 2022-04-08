What Michael Mann brought to Tokyo Vice

The famed filmmaker directed the first episode of the new HBO Max crime series. Creator J.T. Rogers and star Ken Watanabe tell EW how he helped set the tone for the show.

Tokyo Vice type Movie

The title isn't the only similarity between Tokyo Vice and Miami Vice. The first episode of HBO Max's new Japan-set crime series was also directed by Michael Mann, the famed filmmaker who produced the original Miami Vice TV series and directed the 2006 film. That makes Tokyo Vice's premiere episode the first Mann-directed project to make it to screens since his 2015 flop Blackhat.

But Tokyo Vice creator J.T. Rogers (who adapted the series from his longtime friend Jake Adelstein's 2009 memoir of the same name) tells EW that Mann's involvement in the show was "a glorious stroke of luck" rather than something that was planned from the beginning.

"The show was set up, and Destin Daniel Cretton was going to direct the pilot. But then he had this little tiny Marvel movie you may have heard of," Rogers says in a nod to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "He's wonderful, I'd still love to work with him sometime. But then Michael was brought up, and he loved the script and wanted to be involved. So that was terrific."

Tokyo Vice Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe in 'Tokyo Vice.' | Credit: HBO Max

Both within Miami Vice and his other acclaimed films like Thief or Collateral, Mann is well-known for capturing the beauty and the danger of cities at night. Indeed, much of Tokyo Vice — which stars Ansel Elgort as a fictionalized version of Adelstein and Ken Watanabe as the world-weary detective who teaches him about the Japanese underworld — is set at night, and viewers can feel the Mann touch.

"As is the wont for most shows, your bill as the director of the first episode is to set a visual tone and help build the structure," Rogers says. "He is justly lionized for his nighttime noir and the show, especially the first episode, is really drenched in that. So it was terrific to watch him work that way. Plus we cast together and you give him a lot of deference because he's got great experience."

Tokyo Vice is a multilingual, cross-cultural show. Aside from Elgort and Rachel Keller, almost the entire cast is Japanese characters performed by Japanese actors, and Rogers says most of the crew was Japanese as well (especially since Japan's COVID-19 protocols prevented many foreigners from entering the country while the show was in production). While Tokyo Vice streams on HBO Max in the United States, in Japan the show airs on premium pay TV broadcaster WOWOW, which co-produced it.

Michael Mann Michael Mann directed the first episode of HBO Max's new series 'Tokyo Vice.' | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Given this multiplicity of audiences, Rogers and producer Alan Poul tell EW that a major priority was making sure that Tokyo Vice's depiction of '90s Japan did not seem embarrassing or cringe-worthy to Japanese viewers. According to Watanabe (who personally reviewed much of the show's Japanese dialogue), Mann helped bring a lot of authenticity to the show by where he chose to shoot in the world's largest city.

"This pilot's success owes a lot to Michael Mann. He really tried for the realistic feeling," Watanabe tells EW. "It's so difficult to get approval for shooting in Tokyo, and we considered other places just outside the city. But Michael Mann wanted and needed to shoot in Tokyo. Japanese critics sometimes say that foreign filmmakers only want to shoot Tokyo from above, like from the sky or something. But Michael wanted to shoot deep down, in the 'basement' of Tokyo. It really gives you that 'underworld' feeling."

The first three episodes of Tokyo Vice are streaming now on HBO Max.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: