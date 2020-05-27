What is HBO Max? Here's what you need to know about the new service

HBO Max is finally here.

Since the streaming service was announced in 2019, we've heard lots of hype about the Friends cast reunion, its "10,000 hours of content," and other exciting promises. So what is HBO Max exactly, what shows and movies does it offer, and how does it stack up against Netflix, Hulu, and HBO's other streaming platforms? EW breaks it down for you below.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max has been touted as "where HBO meets so much more" (vague, we know). The new service will feature HBO's existing programming along with content from networks (like Cinemax, TBS, and TNT) and third-party content owned by HBO's parent company, WarnerMedia.

When does HBO Max debut?

The new platform launched Tuesday, May 27 (a.k.a. today!). You can sign up on the HBO Max website.

How much does it cost?

HBO Max costs $14.99 per month. For comparison, Netflix's rate ranges from $8.99 to $15.99, Hulu is $5.99 (with ads) and $11.99 (no ads), Disney+ is $6.99, and Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month.

If you're subscribed to HBO Now, you'll get access to HBO Max at launch for no additional charge. HBO subscribers who have one of AT&T's TV services can also get HBO Max free for one year.

What shows and movies are on the service?

What original programs does HBO Max offer?

The service has a slate of original series at launch, such as Love Life with Anna Kendrick, Sesame Street Workshop's The Not Too Late Show With Elmo, ballroom competition show Legendary, documentary On the Record, Craftopia with YouTube sensation LaurDIY, and fresh Looney Tunes Cartoons in the works.

We've also heard a lot about HBO Max's Friends unscripted cast reunion, featuring the six main stars of the beloved comedy series. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated special — which delayed its March shoot due to the coronavirus — won't premiere in time for HBO Max's launch.

In HBO Max's teaser video up top, we also saw glimpses of upcoming programming like The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco in the drama series The Flight Attendant, and what appears to be Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves show.

Other original series coming to HBO Max later in 2020 include new episodes of DC's Doom Patrol, the return of Search Party, the three-part Amy Schumer documentary Expecting Amy, adult animated comedy from Regular Show's J.G. Quintel titled Close Enough, and new Adventure Time episodes through Distant Lands.

What's the difference between HBO Now, HBO Go, and HBO Max?

Great question, since it's hard to tell the difference between each streaming service just by their names alone (which honestly sound more like board game actions).

HBO Go is offered by HBO and comes free with your HBO subscription through a TV provider, and includes original HBO content, plus a selection of movies. So you'll need cable or a TV package to get HBO Go.

HBO Now, on the other hand, doesn't require cable or satellite TV. It also features original HBO content plus a selection of movies.

Like we've touched on previously, HBO Max contains HBO programming plus libraries from other WarnerMedia companies and third-party content. So for example, HBO Max has Friends and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (both NBC shows), but HBO Go and HBO Now do not. You also don't need cable or a TV package to get HBO Max, so it's perfect for cord-cutters.

Will HBO Max replace HBO Go or HBO Now?

Not for now. HBO hasn't said anything about getting rid of its other two streaming services. And they each serve their own purpose. If you want to save money, free HBO Go with an HBO subscription could be the better option; if you don't have cable, the other two might appeal to you; and if you want more than just HBO content, HBO Max comes out on top. Still, we can't rule out that HBO will make changes to its streaming lineup in the future, especially as more and more viewers ditch cable.