See a tease of Boseman's final MCU performance in the new footage.

Marvel Studios is answering a bucketload of "what if?" questions in the new full-length trailer for its upcoming animated Disney+ series.

The fresh footage from What If...? explores Marvel's multiverse with a voice cast of familiar names. It makes clear that "every universe is different, each one unique." And then it gives us a peek inside some of these alternate realities.

In one of Chadwick Boseman's final performances, the late actor voices T'Challa again, only instead of being Black Panther, it's this character who becomes Star-Lord when he's picked up on earth by Yondu (Michael Rooker) and taken to space in place of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

Another big change comes for Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. Instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), it's she who gets the super-soldier serum and transforms into Captain Carter.

Other questions answered, spotted in the trailer and the accompanying poster, include, What if... Vision became Ultron? What if... Spider-Man got Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation? What if... Killmonger's life didn't go so tragically and he became a hero? What if... Marvel's zombie comic series got an adaptation?

WHAT IF…? Marvel's 'What If...?' poster for Disney+ series. | Credit: Marvel Studios

Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher, who's a cosmic omnipresent being, narrates What If...? and all these fun scenarios. With the Marvel multiverse becoming such a big part of the MCU's Phase 4 slate, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this'll be one to watch when the show premieres on Disney+ this Aug. 11.