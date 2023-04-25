Here's why you never saw Roman's kid on Succession after the pilot

All of the Roy children have daddy issues, but Roman has it from both ends.

Keen viewers might remember that in the pilot episode of Succession, Kieran Culkan's character, Roman Roy, had a wife and a child. Culkin cleared up the sudden disappearance of those additions to Roman's brood while chatting with Variety.

"Not his kid. Not his wife, either," he clarified to the interviewer. "It was in the pilot, and after it was picked up, it was his girlfriend, and she had a child. I'm wearing my real wedding band in the episode. I was excited about the idea of having a kid, and the kid was like 7 or 8. It was a little disappointing, but I think the idea was that it would just give them more freedom to play with the character."

Culkin then explained that it was quickly decided that they could take Roman's character in more interesting directions without the encumbrance of a relationship and a child. Particularly when it came to Roman's sexuality and his more fluid approach.

"They had mentioned to me, even before we shot the pilot, about questioning what Roman's sexuality is — and we don't know what it is," he said. "But it put something in my brain, and I was like, 'OK, but I'm married and have kids?' They were toying with the idea that she's aware that you have sort of hangups sexually when it comes to monogamy, and might be more fluid, but we don't know what that is yet."

The final season of Succession is currently airing on HBO and Roman has his hands full, dealing with the fallout from his father's death and being named interim co-CEO of Waystar Royco alongside his brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

Culkin's Roman has long been a fan-favorite but it's his odd dynamic with Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) that has fueled fans thirst. The actor previously weighed in on the possibility of Roman and Gerri ever pursuing the flirtatious energy they share. "I think if it becomes one thing, Roman's going to bail," he said. "If suddenly she's like, 'I really like you, let's date,' he'd be like [adopts pathetic child-like tone] 'Mommy, that's scary! I don't like!' and try to run away. It's the chase and the forbiddenness of it. I think he would follow through with it, but it has to be weird."

