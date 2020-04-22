Westworld renewed for season 4 by HBO

Image zoom John P. Johnson/HBO

Westworld type TV Show network HBO

HBO will reboot Westworld for another cycle.

The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama has been renewed a fourth season by the network.

It will probably be a couple years before the show returns, however. Westworld has previously taken two years per season since the series debuted in 2016. That would normally mean Westworld would return in 2022. The current industry-wide production shutdown shouldn't impact Westworld as the show wouldn't normally start production until 2021 anyway (and we all hope Hollywood is back up and running by then).

HBO wouldn't say how many episodes there will be of Westworld season 4. The current third season, which debuted March 15, is only eight episodes compared to the show's usual 10. The show's live ratings have also slipped a bit from the previous two seasons. Previously showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have said they have a full-series master plan that spans at least five seasons.

"From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," said Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. "We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Westworld airs Sunday nights, be sure to check out EW's post-episode recaps (here is the latest recap for the most recent sixth of the season).

