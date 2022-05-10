HBO revealed the first footage and a June premiere date for the fourth season, two years after season 3's conclusion.

Yes, that's Oscar winner Ariana DeBose in the Westworld season 4 trailer

Westworld-205-06b Westworld type TV Show network HBO

UPDATE: Your eyes did not deceive you. Eagle-eyed Westworld fans were probably saying to themselves, "Hey, that lady behind Evan Rachel Wood in that one scene from the season 4 trailer kind of looks like Ariana DeBose, the Oscar winner from West Side Story." If that was you, well, your instincts were spot on.

DeBose has joined the cast of the fourth season, EW can confirm. HBO also released a more official photo of her character, details for which are still under wraps.

Westworld Season 4 - Ariana DeBose 'West Side Story' Oscar winner Ariana DeBose joins the cast of 'Westworld' season 4. | Credit: John P. Johnson/HBO

Watch the full trailer below.

EARLIER: It's been two years since we visited Westworld. Do we even remember what went down in season 3? We're gonna need a massive refresher recap, regardless, because HBO surprised us with word that season 4 is coming much sooner than we think.

The Home Box Office network initially intended the Westworld season 4 teaser trailer to be an easter egg. Fans began digging up the video, titled "It doesn't look like anything to me" after that classic Bernard line from the show, online Monday night and decoding its many surprises.

The first big one is that season 4 will premiere the first of its eight episodes on HBO this June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. That's right around the corner! The show will also stream on HBO Max at the same time.

The second one — though it's not all that surprising — is the resurrection of Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores. She had sacrificed herself at the end of season 3, but she's seen again shiny and new. We wouldn't be surprised to learn that a mastermind such as Dolores would have backups to her backups.

The teaser is set to the musical rendition of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," which is probably meant as a subtle joke since, for many on Westworld, it's never a perfect day. That becomes evident as flies, just like the one that once perched itself on Dolores' eyeball in the season 1 premiere, swarm around the characters.

In true Westworld style, series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy left us with a cryptic description for the new season: "A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth." It's not much to chew on, but after two years, we imagine fans would take any new morsel at this point.

Watch the new trailer above.

