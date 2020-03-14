What you need to remember before watching Westworld season 3

Westworld type TV Show network HBO Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Ready to bring yourself back online?

Westworld returns Sunday night with its long-awaited season 3. The acclaimed HBO drama hits the ground running, picking up just a few months after the robot revolution in Delos parks. But just in case your hard-drive memory doesn't have total recall of every detail from the intricate series, here's a refresher on some of the most salient plot points from the end of season 2.

Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood): When we last saw the prairie girl turned angel of android death, Dolores had escaped the park (which exists in the South China Sea) to our "real world." In her possession are five control unit orbs containing the consciousness of five hosts. We can assume one is Bernard Lowe as we saw him rebuilt in the finale. A fair guess is that one belongs to her father, Peter Abernathy, as well. Dolores was last seen in Arnold Weber's home, where she had access to a printer to create new hosts and cause all sorts of trouble.

Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton): The saloon madam gained the power to control other hosts, but she was killed while helping her daughter escape to the Valley Beyond. But Maeve is seen in the season 3 trailer in a new park called Warworld, so we're not too worried about her.

Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright): The park's relatively gentle-hearted programming chief discovered he's a host who's modeled after park co-founder Arnold Weber. In the finale, we saw that Bernard was rebuilt by Dolores for some unknown purpose.

Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson): The Delos executive was killed by Dolores, who was actually impersonating Charlotte during season 2. In the finale, we saw Charlotte and Dolores together and it's unclear whose consciousness is inside Charlotte now.

Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth): Westworld's head of security allowed Dolores to escape the island and — while this is not totally confirmed — it was pretty clear from his dialogue that he's also a host and Dr. Ford programmed him to protect other hosts.

The Man in Black a.k.a. William (Ed Harris): The ultimate gamer became so obsessed with believing Westworld wasn't real he shot his own daughter thinking she was a host. We last saw William trapped somewhere, at some time, in the same sort of "fidelity test" that he used to run on hosts of James Delos. This presumably means William is now a host.

Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman): The park's arrogant narrative writer had a change of heart and died heroically in season 2.

Others: Teddy Flood (James Marsden) committed suicide; Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward) was killed by Charlotte; Hector Escaton (Rodrigo Santoro) sacrificed himself; Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum) was killed; Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan) was also killed.

The Valley Beyond/Eden: That's the digital afterlife Dr. Ford created for his hosts, a virtual world sealed off from humans. Eden was stored in the Forge database, but Dolores sent it someplace safe.

Westworld returns March 15, 2020.

