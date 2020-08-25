West Wing cast will revisit 'Hartsfield's Landing' episode for streaming special

The West Wing type TV Show network NBC

It's time to walk down memory lane — or, in this case, Hartsfield's Landing. The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced on Tuesday that the original cast of the political drama will come together for a special featuring a theatrical stage presentation of season 3's "Hartsfield's Landing" episode. It will air this fall on HBO Max in support of When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which will shoot in Los Angeles in October at the Orpheum Theatre, will see stars Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen reprise their roles in the episode. Sorkin is returning to his roots as a playwright to pen original exclusive material for the special, and West Wing executive producer and director Thomas Schlamme will helm the production.

The special will also feature guest appearances, including a special message from Obama, among others, and additional cast and guests from "both the fields of public service and the arts" will be announced in the coming weeks, producers said. "Hartsfield's Landing," from the show's third season, centers around both literal chess matches and foreign policy showdowns with China focused on the Taiwan Strait. There's also a bellwether primary in a tiny New Hampshire town where 42 votes have long predicted the winner of the state. The episode originally aired in October 2002.

Two unannounced details to look out for: Who will step in for Bartlet's Chief of Staff Leo McGarry, originally played by the late John Spencer, who died in 2005? And actress Anna Deveare Smith, who played recurring character Nancy McNally and appeared in that episode, could also potentially return for the special.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous See The West Wing administration reunite in EW's exclusive portraits By Sydney Bucksbaum

The Mourning After: The 20 Best Episodes About Grieving By EW Staff

20 TV series that nailed it with their very first scenes By EW Staff Next