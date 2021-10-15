Wesley Snipes is ready to turn the page

But chatter about Snipes' on-set behavior quickly became the least of his problems. After a lengthy legal battle over unpaid taxes, a judge sentenced Snipes to three years in prison and fined him up to $5 million. Suddenly, Passenger 57 was Inmate 43355-018. The actor says 28 months in a northern Pennsylvania federal prison brought him clarity — and a common thread in the "many, many, many" acting opportunities that awaited him upon his release in 2013. "I've got a stack that stands probably six feet of scripts that have to do with some kind of prison theme," shares Snipes, sounding a bit bemused. "'He was a lawyer in prison.' 'They were a musical group who hit it big, but none of them ever got out of jail.' They even sent me a clown! The clown was a serial killer — but he used to be a lawyer! When they discover him, of course he's locked up. I said, 'What do they think, that I'm an expert on this?' "