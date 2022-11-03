"Darling, we're here, and we're not going anywhere," Eureka says in the season 3 trailer.

Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka are fighting the good (very queer) fight for equality across America in the We're Here season 3 trailer.

The Emmy-winning HBO makeover docuseries' third season picks up as the queens travel to new destinations around the country, where they face unprecedented levels of pushback from conservative groups amid growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment and political proposals targeting drag queens.

"You need to repent, sir. You're an abomination. Shame on you," one protestor says to Bob, who seemingly brushes the verbal assault off. In a voiceover, current Dancing With the Stars competitor Shangela adds that "this has been different than any other experience we've had in the history of doing this show."

One of the biggest clashes occurred in St. George, Utah, where a local councilwoman, Michelle Tanner, attempted to thwart the series from shooting in a family park. Tanner can be seen in the trailer (below) overseeing a town hall meeting, where citizens spoke in support of the series and its impact.

"They're more vocal and more visible in their hatred. There's a brazenness to it that we didn't really experience to a large degree in the past," co-creator Stephen Warren previously told EW of filming new episodes in areas with predominantly conservative demographics, though they still soldiered on to put on drag shows for communities starring made-over townsfolk. "You get to feel the joys and the pain, because there's an exuberance and joyfulness in drag, for having people see you for who you are. We're highlighting that as much as possible, but it's juxtaposed against heightened hatred, discrimination, and paranoia."

Elsewhere on season 3, the crew traveled to Florida for a stop in Orlando, where a mass shooter killed 49 people at Pulse, an LGBTQ nightclub, in June 2016. A Pulse survivor also serves as one of the individual subjects on season 3.

"We can't convert anyone to gay. If that was the case, we'd be doing missions, too," Eureka says in the preview. The Drag Race All Stars 6 queen is later seen addressing a large crowd at one of the series' signature performances: "We're here to show how much support you all truly have," Eureka says. "Darling, we're here, and we're not going anywhere!"

We're Here season 3 premieres Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO, with new episodes airing weekly on the network and shortly thereafter on HBO Max.

