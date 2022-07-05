Wendy Williams Show YouTube page, website seemingly deleted after series cancellation

Following the series finale in June, The Wendy Williams Show's website, Instagram account, and YouTube page are inaccessible online.

How are fans doin' in the aftermath of The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation? Given the absence of an official Wendy Williams Show YouTube page, Instagram account, and website, the correct answer is: Not well.

Williams' followers noticed over the weekend that the talk show staple's digital presence had lessened significantly, with the @WendyShow handle pulling back a "Sorry, this page isn't available" error on Instagram. The show's YouTube account, which contained oft-referenced, heavily memed clips that were popular across the internet, also appears to have been scrubbed from the site.

The series' website is also offline, though digital registrar GoDaddy has wendyshow.com listed as a claimed domain.

EW has reached out to the show's former production company/distributor Debmar-Mercury for confirmation that the pages were intentionally removed from the internet.

Following a months of back-and-forth over the future of the series due to behind-the-scenes complications, the 57-year-old's namesake show came to an end in June, with Sherri Shepherd — who's set to launch her Sherri program on Sept. 12 to fill the void — introducing a video montage honoring Williams on the series' final episode.

Speaking to TMZ about her next career move, Williams stressed multiple times that podcasting might be in her future.

"Podcasts will make more money for me being famous than doing The Wendy Williams Show. So, podcast. Where will I go? I'm not sure. Europe? France? Wherever I want to go," she told the outlet before showing the camera her foot while discussing her life with lymphedema, which she says allows her to feel only around "five percent" of her feet.

"I am 100 percent retired in The Wendy Williams Show," she continued. "I don't want to be on TV except for guest hosting. I love Whoopi Goldberg, I love The View. I love those girls. An hour, two hours, but I don't want to be in partnership. Maybe, maybe not. I don't know."

Amid numerous reports about health issues reportedly preventing her from returning to her post, Williams told Good Morning America in March that she was "comfortable" and "ready" to begin working again. A source close to The Wendy Williams Show distributor Debmar-Mercury told EW at the time that a return wasn't a realistic option in the near future.

The source added that the earliest Williams would likely be able to return to host a live daily show would be September 2023, as most of The Wendy Williams Show's staff were committed to bringing Sherri to light following Williams' prolonged absence.

