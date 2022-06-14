"The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication," a show representative tells EW of the controversial talk show's final episode.

Wendy Williams will not return to the set of her namesake program The Wendy Williams Show for the popular, long-running talk series' finale later this week, EW has learned.

"The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host," a representative for the show tells EW in a statement. "The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication."

An insider source also confirms that Williams will not be physically present for the last episode, following months of behind-the-scenes complications concerning the 57-year-old's future with the production.

Amid numerous reports about health complications reportedly preventing her from hosting her show, Williams told Good Morning America in March that she was "comfortable" and "ready" to begin working again — weeks after it was confirmed that former View cohost Sherri Shepherd would inherit the media queen's time slot with her own program later this year. A source close to The Wendy Williams Show distributor Debmar-Mercury told EW at the time that a return wasn't a realistic option in the near future.

The source added that the earliest Williams would be able to front a live daily show would be September 2023, as most of The Wendy Williams Show's staff had already committed to Sherri in the wake of Williams' prolonged absence, after it was initially announced that she would return to host the show in September 2021. Guest hosts began taking over for Williams in October.

"[My] health is very well and I've actually had a few appointments. I'm 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old," Williams told GMA's T.J. Holmes, referencing her battle with Graves' disease as well as thyroid issues, later adding: "I'm very comfortable. My partners with the show, everybody's ready. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing."

The Wendy Williams Show debuted in 2008, often generating audience interest — particularly on social media — for the former radio host's bold, controversial takes on celebrity gossip and pop culture.

Variety first reported news of the series finale on Tuesday. The final episode of The Wendy Williams Show airs Friday in syndication.

