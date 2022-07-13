The TV personality's comments come just days after fans noticed that the talk show's YouTube channel had been taken down.

Wendy Williams opens up about her show's finale: 'I watched it, and I'm like, ick'

The Wendy Williams Show concluded its 13-year run last month, but one key element was missing…the host herself.

Once dubbed the Queen of Daytime, the TV personality had stepped away from her daytime talk show last year, with a variety of guest hosts taking her place.The finale episode, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, featured a heartfelt sendoff and a tribute to Williams. So how did the 57-year-old feel about it?

"There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] Wendy Williams Show," she told The New York Post in a new interview.

She added that the media parent company, Debmar-Mercury, in charge of the show, did not include her in the last broadcast, leading her to watch it at home.

"[Debmar-Mercury] didn't ask me to do that, so I didn't. I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, 'ick!'"

Williams added that her not being a part of the broadcast was a mistake on the company's part, as was the inclusion of other celebrities… with the exception of Fat Joe.

"Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on The Wendy Williams Show. Except for Fat Joe."

The rapper served as a co-guest alongside Remy Ma throughout 2021 and managed to win Williams over. "I love him," she added. "He's my favorite."

Recently, fans noticed that the Youtube channel and Instagram for The Wendy Williams Show had been taken down, something Williams herself is surprised and dismayed by.

"The fact that they deleted the Wendy Williams YouTube Channel is insane but they also went after her Instagram too."

Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI - BGC Office - Arrivals Wendy Williams opens up about her show's finale | Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

But Williams appears to be taking it in stride, focusing on her new media ventures with the eventual launch of her podcast, "The Wendy Experience." The venture, she says, will actually be more profitable than TV.

"If you're extremely famous like I am, [hosting a podcast] will make more money than being on The Wendy Williams Show."

Williams vacated her famous purple chair in 2020 after grappling with health issues related to Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder that impacts the thyroid.

Shepherd's new show, Sherri, will now occupy the time slot previously held by Williams' series and is set to debut on September 12.

