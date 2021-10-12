"As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair."

Wendy Williams dealing with 'serious' health complications, talk show to return with guest hosts

Wendy Williams' return to The Wendy Williams Show has been delayed due to the host's ongoing health issues.

Williams is "experiencing serious complications as a direct result of her Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition," the show announced in a statement on its Instagram on Tuesday.

Wendy Williams Guest hosts and panels will fill in for Wendy Williams while she's ill. | Credit: Debmar-Mercury

Williams remains "under medical supervision, and meets with her medical team on a daily basis," the show noted in the statement.

During her absence, guest hosts and panels will helm Williams' talk show, beginning Oct. 18.

Williams was originally set to return for the new season last month, but she tested positive for a case of breakthrough COVID-19, an announcement the show previously made on the program's Instagram page. Her second return date, Oct. 4, was also postponed as Williams faced undisclosed medical issues, though the show noted at the time she no longer tested positive for COVID.

On Tuesday, the team behind the show thanked Williams' fans for their support.

"We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy's privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers," their statement concluded.

