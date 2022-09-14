Wendy Williams checks in to wellness facility to 'focus on her health'
Wendy Williams is putting her health first.
The Wendy Williams Show host, who took time away from the series in 2021 due to serious health complications, has checked in to a wellness facility "seeking help to manage her overall health issues."
Shawn Zanotti, a spokeswoman for Williams, said in a statement provided to EW, "She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast." She added that Williams "is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."
News of Williams' decision to seek help comes two days after Sherri Shepherd — who previously guest-hosted The Wendy Williams Show before it ended in June — debuted her new daytime talk show. The series, titled Sherri, took over the syndication time slot previously held by Williams' eponymous program.
Williams has been open about her struggle with addiction in the past, as well as her ongoing battle with both Graves' disease and lymphedema.
In March, she gave an update on her health condition on Good Morning America and expressed a desire to return to her show. "Give me about three months," she said. "There are private things that I have to deal with, and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing." Williams ultimately did not return to the series before its final episode.
A report by The Hollywood Reporter last month said two anonymous sources told the publication that the show's staff members questioned higher-ups about Williams' sobriety, and said episodes often had to be screened prior to airtime. Another insider said staff would "find bottles [of alcohol] up in the ceiling tiles and other weird places in the office."
Zanotti said in a statement to THR at the time, "It has been no secret that Wendy has battled with addiction over the years but at this time Wendy is on the road to recovery and healing herself from her chronic illnesses and her grievances of the past."
