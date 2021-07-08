Welcome to TV's most Power-ful Universe

"I look at them and I'm enamored by how far they came already," Jackson says of 20-year-olds Rainey and Curtis, the leaders of what Rainey calls the "young bulls" takeover of the franchise. "I wasn't doing that at their age. They skipped a whole lot of the wrong stuff that I was doing. [Laughs] They can be way better than what I am, because they got such a great start. Mekai, the kid even talks like me now. I went through a period where my jaw was broken because I've been shot in my face, so I spent a long period of time speaking without moving my jaw, like having my teeth closed and talking, and it just slurs a little bit — and he got that down! So you notice that and I'm like, 'Yo, this kid is special!'"