Watch Weezer shred their way through the Simpsons theme song

The Simpsons type TV Show network Fox genre Animated Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Weezer is embracing their guitar attack and channeling their inner-Eddie on the new album, Van Weezer. Rivers Cuomo & Co. are taking that spitfire spirit into the world of animation, as they guest-star on The Simpsons on Sunday. In the episode, titled "The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds," Weezer assumes the form of Sailor's Delight, a cover band that is performing on the cruise attended by Homer and Marge. Sailor's Delight will rock out some Weezer hits, and debut a new track, "Blue Dream," from Van Weezer. Whilst flexing their musical chops, Weezer also will tear through a rendition of Danny Elfman's legendary theme song from the 31-seasons-and-still-going comedy, which you can check out in the video above.

Over the years, bands ranging from Sonic Youth, Yo La Tengo, Sigur Ros, and Los Lobos have tackled the theme song on the show, while Green Day brought their version to 2007's The Simpsons Movie.

Airing Sunday at 8 p.m. on Fox, “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds” also features vocal contributions from Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes, as well as Joey King and Lilly Singh.

Related content:

• First look at women of Riverdale on The Simpsons

• Exclusive: The story behind the secret Simpsons short heading to theaters

• The Simpsons short film Playdate With Destiny coming to Disney+