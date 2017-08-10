It's tempting to say that it's too early to accurately rate the current anchor duo… but it has been a full three years, and, frankly, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who would put Jost-Che in their top five. Jost comes off as Seth Meyers Lite; Che has good monologues but subpar punchline delivery. Their stock could rise if they manage to find a better rhythm, but at this point, it's quite an if.