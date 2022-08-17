Wednesday Addams finds mayhem and murder at her new school in first trailer for Wednesday

Wednesday Addams is a protective older sister... even if it means getting expelled from school.

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming series Wednesday, which follows the iconic character in her teenage years. And based on the trailer, it's safe to say things are a little rocky.

At the start of the trailer, we find out that Wednesday has attended eight schools in the last five years. She gets expelled from her current school when she decides to unleash a bunch of piranhas on the swim team. (It seems someone bullied her brother Pugsley.) The result? Wednesday heads to her ninth school: Nevermore Academy, the very place where her parents met.

But what waits for her there is more than she could've ever expected. As she says in the trailer, she finds a "nightmare full of mystery, mayhem, and murder." So naturally, she thinks she's "going to love it here."

Luis Guzmán, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine Zeta-Jones

The new show comes from creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough (Smallville) and director Tim Burton, who will helm four of the season's eight episodes. Jenna Ortega (You) takes on the titular role of the moody teen, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez rounding out the family.

"In every previous iteration, Wednesday has been younger," Gough previously told EW. "We loved the idea of aging her up to 15."

The series is billed as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery" as Wednesday navigates life at Nevermore Academy. The series description reads, "Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

"We've never seen her as a teenage girl," Ortega previously told EW. "It's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this 8-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl... I've never had the opportunity to play an iconic character before. I know she's well-loved and well-respected and I just don't want to mess her up."

Check out the first teaser trailer below:

Wednesday is expected to hit Netflix this fall.

