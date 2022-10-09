Wednesday trailer reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Secret societies, hidden libraries, and a homicidal monster. Welcome to high school! Or, perhaps more accurately, welcome to Nevermore Academy.

Netflix dropped the official trailer for its upcoming Addams family series, Wednesday, during its New York Comic Con panel on Saturday, and in it, fans get a glimpse at the dark, twisted teen world of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).

The series follows Wednesday as she heads to the boarding school where her parents (played by Luiz Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones) first met and — spoiler alert — she isn't exactly thrilled to be there. As she says in the trailer, "There's just something wrong about this place. Not just because it's a school." But when she finds out there's a mystery worth investigating (and a homicidal monster on the loose), things become far more intriguing.

The trailer also reveals a new member of the cast: Fred Armisen is nearly unrecognizable as Wednesday's beloved Uncle Fester.

Wednesday Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in 'Wednesday' | Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

If only she didn't have to deal with her color-loving roommate, Enid (Emma Myers). As co-creator Alfred Gough previously told EW of the roommates' relationship, "Wednesday goes to boarding school and she's rooming with a girl who's really the opposite of her. Enid obviously loves color, loves k-pop, is very friendly, is bright and bouncy. Enid is really a counterpoint to Wednesday, but I think their relationship throughout the season is one of the more fun aspects of the show for us."

Gough created the series alongside Miles Millar, with four of the season's eight episodes directed by Tim Burton. And for Addams Family diehards, there's another exciting member of the family in the show: Christina Ricci, who previously played Wednesday in movies and is shown in the trailer to play Ms. Thornhill, one of the teachers at Nevermore.

Despite Ricci's presence, Ortega told EW during a stop in our Comic Con studio (see video above) that she did not have a Wednesday-to-Wednesday discussion about playing the character. "I think that she didn't find that speaking about her position and what she did — also 30 years ago at 11 years old — would benefit me in any way and I don't think it would have either," Ortega shared. "While it's the same character it's very different realities."

So, as Wednesday takes on everything Nevermore has to offer — from explosions and werewolves to her favorite thing, death — she'll start to uncover a mystery. And as she says, "I won't stop until I find the truth."

Watch our interview with the cast above and the full trailer below:

Wednesday premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix.

