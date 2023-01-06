Wednesday renewed for season 2 at Netflix
Some Netflix shows do live to see another day. The streaming service has officially renewed Wednesday for season 2.
"It's been incredible to create a show that's connected with people across the world," Wednesday co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough told Tudum. "We're thrilled to continue Wednesday's torturous journey into season 2."
The Tim Burton-directed series is a new twist on The Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega as goth girl icon Wednesday Addams. Her performance has proved popular on the internet, with her dance scene set to The Cramps' 1981 hit "Goo Goo Muck" going so viral that no less a performer than Lady Gaga did her own version. Ortega also landed a top spot on EW's best TV performances of 2022.
In a cute video announcement of the season 2 renewal, Wednesday herself describes this newfound popularity as "pure torture." But she's still grateful for the chance to continue her story at Nevermore Academy. And in a TV landscape where renewals have become increasingly uncommon — another Netflix genre show, 1899, was canceled just earlier this week — Wednesday's many fans will probably be happy to hear this news as well.
Season 1 of Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix.
