Wednesday renewed for season 2 at Netflix

"It's been incredible to create a show that's connected with people across the world," Wednesday co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough told Tudum . "We're thrilled to continue Wednesday's torturous journey into season 2."

In a cute video announcement of the season 2 renewal, Wednesday herself describes this newfound popularity as "pure torture." But she's still grateful for the chance to continue her story at Nevermore Academy. And in a TV landscape where renewals have become increasingly uncommon — another Netflix genre show, 1899, was canceled just earlier this week — Wednesday's many fans will probably be happy to hear this news as well.