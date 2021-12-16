"She's the smartest person in the room, but she doesn't like emotion."

Wednesday Addams isn't scared of much. Insects? Nope. Knives? Definitely not. The electric chair? Are you kidding? She loves it! But feelings? Well, that's a different story — one Wednesday co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar were very eager to tell.

"She's the smartest person in the room, but she doesn't like emotion," Gough says of the goth at the center of their new Netflix series, which premieres in 2022 and stars Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin) in the title role.

Jenna Ortega Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's upcoming Addams Family series, 'Wednesday.' | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Gough and Millar (who also created Smallville) can distill the show down to six words: teenage Wednesday Addams in boarding school. But it's not that simple.

"There's a supernatural murder mystery," Millar teases. "There's the teen relationships. There's the adult relationships. And all under the prism of Tim Burton."

Below, EW's exclusive look at Wednesday, with Gough and Millar breaking down a script page from the series.

Wednesday script Credit: Netflix

A. Time to Transfer

Wednesday Addams won't be at Nancy Reagan High School for long. Soon, the campus where her parents met, Nevermore Academy, will be her new home. "She has to go to boarding school and, in a sense, create a new family," says Gough.

B. Terrible Teens

For the first time in the character's history, Wednesday will experience life as a teenager. "In every previous iteration, Wednesday has been younger," says Gough. "We loved the idea of aging her up to 15."

C. Family Rules

Wednesday loves torturing her younger brother, Pugsley — but that doesn't mean anyone else is allowed to do it. "She's really a defender of the innocent," says Millar.

D. The Burton Touch

Tim Burton will bring his signature style to TV, as both a director and executive producer on season 1. (Danny Elfman is also on board to compose the theme.) "It's an eight-hour Tim Burton movie," Gough says. Adds Millar, "It was very important to Tim — and to us — that this isn't a remake. It's something new."

Wednesday kooks up Netflix in 2022.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.