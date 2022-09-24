Wednesday Addams catches Thing spying on her in new Wednesday clip

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday Wednesday Show More About Wednesday type TV Show genre Comedy

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is not a fan of being spied on ... particularly when her parents are the ones doing the spying.

During Netflix's TUDUM fan event on Saturday, the streamer released a new clip from the upcoming Addams family series, Wednesday, which follows a teenage Wednesday as she attends Nevermore Academy — the school where her parents once met — and discovers a supernatural mystery might be afoot.

"In every previous iteration, Wednesday has been younger," co-creator Alfred Gough previously told EW about the series. "We loved the idea of aging her up to 15."

And if there's one thing we know about teens, it's that they don't always love their parents. And for Wednesday, she has a particularly complicated relationship with hers. In the clip (below), Wednesday discovers that her parents sent Thing to spy on her at her new boarding school. "My parents aren't worried about me, they're evil puppeteers who want to pull my strings, even from afar," Wednesday tells Thing. So, she gives the "naive appendage" two options: Get locked in a drawer or pledge its loyalty to her. (Thing chooses the latter.)

Now, they just have to figure out how to "escape this teenage purgatory," she says. (Yes, of course she has a plan.)

The clip takes place inside Wednesday's dorm room, which EW had an exclusive first look at, with Gough and co-creator Miles Millar explaining the thought behind some of the decor. "She has a gramophone and she loves to listen to old vinyl," Millar told EW. "She's very old school. She does not have a computer. She does not have a cell phone. She doesn't believe in social media. So she's very much someone who is not in her time."

The series, which has four episodes directed by Tim Burton, will follow Wednesday as she adjusts (or doesn't) to her new school. And if Nevermore Academy is anything like her previous schools, it doesn't stand a chance.

Wednesday will hit the streamer on Nov. 23. Watch the new clip above

