See Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as disgraced WeWork couple in WeCrashed trailer

Big dreams, god complexes, and a magical romance are at the heart of the first teaser for Apple TV+'s upcoming drama series, WeCrashed.

In the clip, below, viewers are introduced to WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann (Jared Leto), his wife Rebekah (Anne Hathaway), and Neumann's dream of "what tomorrow looks like" — namely the wide-open, light-filled spaces that the flexible shared workspace company provides — and the unraveling of it all. "You know you're not God, right?" fellow WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin) asks Neumann at the end of the teaser. "You have to admit, I do look a little bit like him," Leto's Neumann ominously responds.

The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted, and Neumann stepped down as CEO amid scathing reports alleging mistreatment of employees and questionable financial decisions.

Based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, the limited series — which also stars America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle — seeks to answer what really happened at the tech company, but through a more personal lens.

"What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we've seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple," co-showrunner Lee Eisenberg previously told EW. "We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night." Eisenberg teases that the show also serves as "a little bit of a cautionary tale." "We as a society get swept up in unicorns and this idea that you can get rich quick. I mean, Adam Neumann unironically said that he wanted to be a trillionaire. That's just wild," he says.

WeCrashed is created by Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, who also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners, and is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This is Us, Crazy Stupid Love). Requa and Ficarra executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery.

WeCrashed will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on March 18, followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season. Its final episode will stream April 22.

