Jane Lynch to host Weakest Link reboot on NBC

Get ready to hear those immortal words once more: "You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye."

NBC is bringing back the beloved, British-import game show Weakest Link, with Jane Lynch as host and executive producer. The fast-paced show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to accumulate prize money over multiple rounds, with "chains" of consecutive correct answers increasing the amount of money that can be won. At the end of each round, the contestants vote to remove one player, dubbed the “Weakest Link," from the game.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted,” Lynch said in a statement. “Each time the phrase ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.’ passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight.”

The Weakest Link originally debuted in the U.K. in 2000, and spawned numerous international versions, including an American version that aired on NBC from 2001 to 2003. The new show will "deliver the fast-paced and quick-witted pillars of the original British format...with a few modern twists," according to a press release. The network has ordered 13 episodes, with production set to begin later this year.

Lynch also hosts NBC's Hollywood Game Night, which has earned her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality Host. If the sharp-witted banter of the original Weakest Link is any indication, more may well be on the way.

