The Call Me by Your Name director's drama stars Shazam and It actor Jack Dylan Grazer and newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamon.

Luca Guadagnino's HBO series We Are Who We Are shares first look at coming-of-age tale

Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino has another coming-of-age story to share, and now we have a first look.

HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer and a batch of character images from We Are Who We Are, a new drama series starring newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamon and Shazam and It actor Jack Dylan Grazer.

The eight-episode show, which will premiere in September, tells the story of two American kids — introverted 14-year-old Fraser (Grazer) and seemingly confident Caitlin (Seamón) — living on a U.S. military base in Veneto, Italy.

"They think we're weird," Fraser, a new arrival to the base, remarks in the teaser footage as a trickling piano line accompanies the sounds of kids running along the beach. Caitlin, who's been living on the base for years, replies, "Does that bother you?"

The photos also reveal Chloe Sevigny and Alice Braga as Fraser's mothers, Sarah and Maggie, both members of the Army; Tom Mercier as Sarah's assistant, Jonathan; Spence Moore II as Caitlin's older brother, Danny; rapper/actor Kid Cudi as Caitlin's father, Richard; and Faith Alabi as her mother, Jenny.

Francesca Scorsese, daughter of Martin Scorsese, plays Britney, a member of Caitlin's friend group. Their pals also include Corey Knight as Craig, Ben Taylor as Sam, Sebastiano Pigazzi as Enrico, and Beatrice Barichella as Valentina.

Two more additions, as shown in the photos, are Vittoria Bottin as character Sole and Benjamin L. Taylor II as Sam.

Guadagnino most recently helmed the 2018 remake of the horror film Suspiria, and he's currently set to direct the remake of Scarface and a new Lord of the Flies adaptation. He now serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on We Are Who We Are.

The series is the latest co-production between HBO and Sky Atlantic, which handles international distribution for their collaborative titles, including The New Pope.