Get your first look at rad punk band show We Are Lady Parts

Behind the scenes tales of great bands are a Hollywood favorite, but Peacock is shaking things up with We Are Lady Parts.

EW can exclusively announce and share a first look at the new series from Nida Manzoor. The upcoming show follows the highs and lows of the band Lady Parts through the eyes of Amina Hussain, a geeky microbiology PhD student looking for love.

When Amina is recruited by Lady Parts' enigmatic frontwoman Saira to be their unlikely lead guitarist, it stirs dissent among the other members of the band — taxi-driving drummer Ayesha, cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist Bisma, and the band's wheeler-dealer band manager Momtaz. They're not convinced Amina is right for Lady Parts.

But as Amina gets swept up in their joyful, anarchic energy and punk spirit, she is torn between two worlds: her more strait-laced university friends, led by her BFF Noor, and the intoxicating world of the band. Will she help the band finally achieve success? And what about finding a husband?

We Are Lady Parts Image zoom Credit: Peacock

Written, created, and directed by Manzoor, the series draws on her own experiences and takes inspiration from the rich and diverse cultural collectives and artists in London.

The cast features an ensemble of fresh British acting talent, including Anjana Vasan (Amina Hussain), Sarah Kameela Impey (Saira), Juliette Motamed (Ayesha"), Faith Omole (Bisma), Lucie Shorthouse (Momtaz), Zaqi Ismail (Ahsan), and Aiysha Hart (Noor).

Further details, including premiere date, are still to be announced.

