Water spillage (and a mysterious fart noise) hilariously interrupt The View

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines spent a few minutes cleaning up an unexpected spill during ABC's live broadcast.

A renegade puddle of water joins Joy Behar's chair, the elevator that once trapped her, and the comedienne's noisy cell phone in the pantheon of inanimate objects that have comically terrorized The View across the last year.

Wednesday's episode of the long-running ABC talk show began with a discussion about classified documents found at Mike Pence's Indiana home, but just after former Donald Trump associate (and ex-Pence press secretary) Alyssa Farah Griffin began speaking on the issue, a liquid on the opposite side of the stage appeared to declassify itself from its container.

The View Water spill interrupts 'The View' live on air. | Credit: ABC

While Griffin spoke, the show's camera cut to a wide shot (at around the 4:26 mark in the video below) that showed panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg pointing to the substance on the table. Seated next to her, Sara Haines shimmied in her seat while a mysterious raspberry noise (of unknown origin) sounded on the mic.

"We had a little spillage on the other side of the table," Griffin said, laughing.

"Now it's on my pants," Haines said as both she and Goldberg spent the next two minutes trying to clean up the spill with their cue cards and a handful of tissues before the show cut to commercial.

The spill didn't come up again throughout the broadcast. EW has reached out to a representative for the show for more information.

While the series covers hard-hitting topics from politics and society, comedic happenings have punctuated its broadcast in recent months, including the moment Behar's cell phone wouldn't stop going off during a November episode and the December revelation that her apartment building's elevator held her hostage for what "felt like a half-hour."

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC.

