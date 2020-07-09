Watchmen, Unbelievable, and The Mandalorian score TCA Award nominations
If we had to find a silver lining when it comes to being stuck in quarantine, it's that there is no shortage of good TV shows. And this year's list of nominees for the Television Critics Association Awards demonstrates the wide array of programs the organization of over 200 professional TV critics has been able to watch.
With four nominations each, HBO's Watchmen and Netflix's Unbelievable lead the pack of shows being honored in 2020. The two new series will be going head-to-head in every category where they share a nomination, including Individual Achievement in Drama in which Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever are in contention for the award with Watchmen's Regina King.
The two shows are also nominated alongside AMC drama Better Call Saul, FX on Hulu miniseries Mrs. America, Pop TV comedy Schitt’s Creek, and HBO drama Succession for Program of the Year, the biggest award given at the ceremony.
Some notable nominations include representation for new streaming services, like Disney+'s The Mandalorian and AppleTV+'s The Morning Show in the Outstanding New Program category.
“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said Sarah Rodman, TCA president and executive editor at EW. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a formal in-person awards presentation. Winners, including the recipients of the Career Achievement and Heritage Awards, will be announced later this summer.
See the full list of TCA Award nominees below.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable – Netflix
Regina King, Watchmen – HBO
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – HBO
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC
Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable – Netflix
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me – Netflix
Elle Fanning, The Great – Hulu
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek – Pop TV
Issa Rae, Insecure – HBO
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – Hulu
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
60 Minutes – CBS (2012 winner in category)
Frontline – PBS (eight-time winner in category)
Hillary – Hulu
The Last Dance – ESPN
McMillions – HBO
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
Cheer – Netflix
Encore! – Disney+
Holey Moley – ABC
Making It – NBC
Top Chef All-Stars L.A. – Bravo
We’re Here! – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Carmen Sandiego – Netflix
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS Kids (2016 winner in category)
Molly of Denali – PBS Kids
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Wild Kratts – PBS Kids
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee –TBS
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO (2019 and 2018 winner in category)
Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC
Saturday Night Live – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu
Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Normal People – Hulu
The Plot Against America – HBO
Unbelievable – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
The Great – Hulu
The Mandalorian – Disney+
The Morning Show – AppleTV+
Never Have I Ever – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 winner in category)
The Crown – Netflix
Euphoria – HBO
The Good Fight - CBS All Access
Pose – FX
Succession – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Better Things – FX
Dead to Me – Netflix
The Good Place - NBC (2018 winner in category)
Insecure – HBO
Schitt's Creek – Pop TV
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Better Call Saul – AMC
Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Succession – HBO
Unbelievable – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
