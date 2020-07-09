Watchmen, Unbelievable, and The Mandalorian score TCA Award nominations

If we had to find a silver lining when it comes to being stuck in quarantine, it's that there is no shortage of good TV shows. And this year's list of nominees for the Television Critics Association Awards demonstrates the wide array of programs the organization of over 200 professional TV critics has been able to watch.

With four nominations each, HBO's Watchmen and Netflix's Unbelievable lead the pack of shows being honored in 2020. The two new series will be going head-to-head in every category where they share a nomination, including Individual Achievement in Drama in which Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever are in contention for the award with Watchmen's Regina King.

The two shows are also nominated alongside AMC drama Better Call Saul, FX on Hulu miniseries Mrs. America, Pop TV comedy Schitt’s Creek, and HBO drama Succession for Program of the Year, the biggest award given at the ceremony.

Some notable nominations include representation for new streaming services, like Disney+'s The Mandalorian and AppleTV+'s The Morning Show in the Outstanding New Program category.

“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said Sarah Rodman, TCA president and executive editor at EW. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a formal in-person awards presentation. Winners, including the recipients of the Career Achievement and Heritage Awards, will be announced later this summer.

See the full list of TCA Award nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable – Netflix

Regina King, Watchmen – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable – Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me – Netflix

Elle Fanning, The Great – Hulu

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek – Pop TV

Issa Rae, Insecure – HBO

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – Hulu

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

60 Minutes – CBS (2012 winner in category)

Frontline – PBS (eight-time winner in category)

Hillary – Hulu

The Last Dance – ESPN

McMillions – HBO

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Cheer – Netflix

Encore! – Disney+

Holey Moley – ABC

Making It – NBC

Top Chef All-Stars L.A. – Bravo

We’re Here! – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Carmen Sandiego – Netflix

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS Kids (2016 winner in category)

Molly of Denali – PBS Kids

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Wild Kratts – PBS Kids

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee –TBS

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO (2019 and 2018 winner in category)

Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC

Saturday Night Live – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu

Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Normal People – Hulu

The Plot Against America – HBO

Unbelievable – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

The Great – Hulu

The Mandalorian – Disney+

The Morning Show – AppleTV+

Never Have I Ever – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 winner in category)

The Crown – Netflix

Euphoria – HBO

The Good Fight - CBS All Access

Pose – FX

Succession – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Better Things – FX

Dead to Me – Netflix

The Good Place - NBC (2018 winner in category)

Insecure – HBO

Schitt's Creek – Pop TV

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Better Call Saul – AMC

Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Succession – HBO

Unbelievable – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO