Watchmen stars get back into character to give coronavirus hand-washing tips

Who watches the Watchmen? The stars of HBO's recent series of the same name hope you do, and that you'll listen to their tips for best hand-washing practices to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

To convince you of the urgency of the moment, the actors got back into character for a new PSA. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reappears as "everyone's favorite stay-at-home dad," while Jovan Devepo (who played a young version of Louis Gossett Jr's Will Reeves in the instantly iconic flashback episode) is filmed in black and white. Tim Blake Nelson, who played Looking Glass, is wearing an Oklahoma City Thunder hat in honor of the show's Oklahoma setting. And Dustin Ingram's Agent Petey has gone full fanboy mode with his own Sister Night costume.

Each actor has a different method for washing your hands for 20 seconds. Regina King simply counts from one to 20, but are you really gonna disobey that Angela Abar voice? Sara Vickers, who played Adrian Veidt's endlessly cloned servant Ms. Crookshanks, sings the "Happy Birthday" song that she and Tom Mison's Mr. Phillips would sing to Veidt every day as a way of passing 20 seconds. For his part, Mison embraces the schizophrenic nature of his character (in addition to multiple Phillips clones, he portrayed the Game Warden who kept watch over Veidt's Europa prison) and has arguments with himself to pass the time.

Watch the video above, and make sure to pay attention to public health warnings about preventing the spread of coronavirus.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

