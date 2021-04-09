Watch comedian Ziwe keep guests like Fran Lebowitz on their toes in first trailer for her new Showtime series

Comedian and provocateur Ziwe is finally ready for late night, but is late night ready for Ziwe?

On Friday, Showtime dropped the first trailer for her new show Ziwe, and it's already keeping the same energy as the viral Instagram Live interview series she hosted last summer.

The first question we hear is the former Desus & Mero writer asking satirist Fran Lebowitz "What bothers you more, slow walkers or racism?" From there, it only escalates with upcoming guests like Los Espookys star Julio Torres and new Real Housewives of New York City cast member Eboni K. Williams trying to come up with answers to "Who do you want to represent less, immigrants or gay people," and "Why do you think ugly people can't be powerful," respectively.

In between the electrifying interview segments, the A24 produced series offers comedic music videos, sketches, and filmed pieces like the one in the clip where Ziwe asks a doctor to help her become "dumb thick."

Other highlights include a visibly uncomfortable Bowen Yang saying "sorry, racist," and Phoebe Bridgers getting a chance at redemption for her recent botched guitar smashing on Saturday Night Live, breaking down ukuleles instead on the Showtime show's bright pink set.

ZIWE Image zoom Credit: SHOWTIME

Ziwe premieres on Showtime on Sunday, May 9 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the full trailer for the upcoming variety show above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.