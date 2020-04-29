Watch Will Smith reunite with Fresh Prince cast in reunion special

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited on Will Smith's Snapchat series Will From Home just shy of the sitcom's 30th anniversary in September. The two-part episode, featuring appearances by Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, will be released on April 29 (Part 1) and April 30 (Part 2) via Snapchat's Discover page.

"The reason that my character's name is Will Smith is because of you, do you remember that?" series star Smith asks co-star Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, in a clip of the episode above.

He adds, "It was such a deep insight that you had. You said, 'Because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life!'"

The cast also paid tribute to late actor James Avery, who starred as Phillip Banks and passed away at the age of 68 from complications due to open heart surgery in 2014.

Fresh Prince tells the story of Smith, a West Philadelphia teen who was sent to live with family in the rich Southern California neighborhood of Bel-Air by his mother when he started getting into trouble. The street-smart Smith often found himself caught up in hilarious moments where his way of life would clash with his upper-class relatives and their inner circle. Luckily, his best friend Jazz (Jazzy Jeff) from back in Philly was never too far away to keep him grounded in his new reality.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from 1990 to 1992.

