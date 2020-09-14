Watch the trailers for new Peacock talk shows from Larry Wilmore, Amber Ruffin

Streaming services have disconnected TV shows from strict schedules, allowing users to watch available content whenever works best for them. But Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, is still offering what used to be called late-night talk shows. You just don't have to wait until late at night to watch them.

On Monday, Peacock released trailers for two such shows, Wilmore and The Amber Ruffin Show.

Larry Wilmore stays busy. Following his run on Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in the closing years of the Obama administration, Wilmore has since been hosting a podcast on The Ringer network, in addition to co-creating Insecure with Issa Rae. Now Peacock is giving Wilmore another talk show where he can employ his trademark blend of humor and hard-hitting commentary.

Although the trailer features two versions of Wilmore batting around funny possible titles for the show (such as "Oh So You're Finally Ready To Talk About Race" and "I'll Stop Talking When It Stops Happening"), the official title is simple and to the point: Wilmore. The show will feature the host's real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds, including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode of Wilmore will feature coverage of the ongoing presidential election as well as important topics of the week (since a new one seems to materialize in the news cycle regularly now). The first episode hits Peacock this Friday, Sept. 18.

After years as a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers (often appearing on-screen in the "Jokes Seth Can't Tell" segment), Amber Ruffin is getting her own talk show on Peacock. As the new trailer teases, The Amber Ruffin Show will feature jokes, sketches, and "thoughtful monologues about how to defeat systemic racism." The first episode hits Peacock on Sept. 25.

Watch both trailers above.