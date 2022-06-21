"I know that they just sit around the house, lay around the house, and don't do much," the host says.

Watch T.J. Lavin throw shade at the Big Brother alums on The Challenge: USA

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming CBS spin-off of The Challenge — featuring stars from Big Brother as well as Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island — in which the host hilariously throws shade at one of the reality series in particular.

"Big Brother, I don't know how they would do physically," Lavin says. "Unless you have somebody like, maybe an Angela or Alyssa is real good, but I know that they just sit around the house, lay around the house, and don't do much. So who knows."

But Big Brother season 23 winner Xavier Prather, season 23 contestant Tiffany Mitchell, season 23 contestant Alyssa Lopez, seasons 21 and 22 contestant David Alexander, seasons 12 and 22 contestant Enzo Palumbo, season 20 contestant Angela Rummans, season 23 contestant Kyland Young, and season 23 contestant Derek Xiao are here to tell you exactly why Lavin is wrong about them. Check out the video above to see what they think are their biggest strengths (and weaknesses) coming into The Challenge: USA, plus which of them are single and definitely ready to mingle on the new reality show.

The cast of 'The Challenge: USA' The cast of 'The Challenge: USA' | Credit: CBS

Hosted by Lavin and filmed in Buenos Aires, The Challenge: USA begins with each competitor being given $1,000 in their individual challenge accounts. Throughout the season, they must battle to keep and increase their prize money by either winning challenges or eliminations (in which they steal all the money in their opponents' account). But to complicate matters, an algorithm will randomly pair contestants for each challenge, making alliances and strategies more difficult to manage than ever.

Only one male and one female will be declared Challenge champions by the end of the season, winning $500,000 and going on to compete on The Challenge: Global Championship (working title), the upcoming Paramount+ tournament.

The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: