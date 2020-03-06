Image zoom Chris Haston/NBC

First, it was the "In My Feelings" challenge, then it was the "Smeeze" dance — and now, the This Is Us crew showed fans that once again, they are the coolest family on the block. Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, and more stars of the NBC drama celebrated wrapping the current season with the "Out West" dance that's been trending on TikTok.

"That's a production wrap on season 4!!" Brown tweeted on Thursday. In the cute video, the actors get down to the dance, named after Jackboys' song "Out West" featuring Young Thug.

Last time they busted a move, only the adults got in the fun. But this time around, Brown, Moore, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas were joined by Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, and Lyric Ross, who play Brown and Watson's on-screen daughters.

Halfway through the clip, a confused Justin Hartley enters and hilariously stands in the background, taking in the dance party. Curiously, costar Milo Ventimiglia wasn't present for this video or the one they posted on Feb. 26. Is it a coincidence, is Ventimiglia a bad dancer, or does this tell us something about the current season?

Season 4 premiered Sept. 24, and a new episode airs Tuesday, March 10.

