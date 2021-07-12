Watch the trailer for HBO Max's FBoy Island, which is somehow a real show

There are nice guys, and "fboys," and also cold hard cash on the line in the latest streaming service dating competition.

Love Island too tame for you? Fans of reality dating shows who think the recent attempts to surpass The Bachelor franchise in seediness haven't gone far enough can feast on the new trailer for HBO Max's FBoy Island before it premieres later this month.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, FBoy Island places three women contestants — Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig — on a tropical island with 24 men. Half of these men are self-described "nice guys," and half of them are self-proclaimed "fboys," but no one (not even Glaser) knows which is which. So the goal is to find love, and also figure out which men are which, and also maybe win $100,000? Neither the trailer nor HBO's press materials explain how that cash prize is supposed to be won.

As you can see, in its trashy concept FBoy Island feels closer to the 30 Rock joke about "MILF Island" than any other modern dating competition (and that's saying a lot). The show's insistence on making its title a swear but then refusing to ever say that swear, even on HBO, also recalls the 2010s zeitgeist of doing that with TV shows like Don't Trust the B--- in Apartment 23 or Cee Lo Green's pop hit "F--- You."

Watch the trailer for FBoy Island above. The first three episodes hit HBO Max on July 29.