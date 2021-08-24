Billie Eilish serves edgy Disney princess in the first trailer for her concert film

Directed by writer and director Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Til Dawn, Spy Kids), and Oscar winner Patrick Osbourne (Wreck-It-Ralph, Bolt, Imaginary Mary) the concert will feature Eilish's brother FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.

Since its debut last month, Happier Than Ever has spent three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 100. Eilish, 19, wrote the album with her brother FINNEAS and made history in 2019 as the youngest artist to receive major Grammy wins and nominations. EW gave the singer's sophomore outing a B+, writing that it "lives largely in a zone that can probably best be called High Mood — pretty washes of chilly percussion and late-night synths brushing up against the warmer, more organic plunk of the occasional acoustic guitar or piano."