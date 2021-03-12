Watch The King of Queens reunion honoring Jerry Stiller

Arthur might have been a thorn in Doug's side, but The King of Queens cast is still going to celebrate him. Or at least the man who brought him to life.

Watch the video below featuring a special cast reunion of the beloved sitcom, all in tribute to the late Jerry Stiller, who had a lasting impact on the show as ornery Arthur. In the special, the cast gathers to read a classic episode of The King of Queens and celebrate the life of Stiller, who died in 2020.

"Those of us who made The King of Queens are incredibly excited to reunite in honor of our recently departed friend — the uniquely funny, sweet, incomparable Jerry Stiller," said series creator Michael J. Weithorn in a statement. "We have no doubt Jerry will be watching and screaming down at us from heaven."

Image zoom Kevin James and Jerry Stiller on 'The King of Queens' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS/Getty Images

As part of their tribute to Stiller, the reunion is also raising money and awareness for a cause near and dear to Stiller's heart, Henry Street Settlement, a social services, health care, and arts organization that serves the Lower East Side and all of New York City. Stiller got his start in theater there.

Stiller died in May of last year, and this marks the cast's first official tribute to him. But they're no strangers to informal reunions. Remini famously reunited with James on canceled CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait after the show killed off James' character's wife (played by Erinn Hayes) to make room for Remini to take over as the female lead.

The casting shuffle and the show's name inspired the title of upcoming AMC dramedy, Kevin Can F**k Himself.

