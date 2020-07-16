Watch The Fosters cast reunite for live table read benefiting The Actors Fund

The Fosters type TV Show

The Fosters are back! Or at least the cast of Freeform's beloved drama The Fosters are back together for one night only, and EW and PEOPLE have your exclusive look at the special reunion.

Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Noah Centineo, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, and Danny Nucci will come together (safely via Zoom of course!) to revisit the heartfelt family drama's pilot episode with a live table read directed by Michael Medico and benefiting The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pilot table read will stream exclusively on EW.com and PEOPLE.com.

The Fosters co-creator/executive producer Bradley Bredeweg and executive producer Joanna Johnson will introduce the livestream reunion and co-creator/executive producer Peter Paige will read the stage directions. And as an added bonus, fans will be treated to a live performance of the show's theme song "Where You Belong" by composter Kari Kimmel. Additional guests on the livestream include Jay Ali, Alexandra Barreto, Madisen Beaty, Daffany Mcgaray Clark, Colby French, April Parker Jones, Adam Kang, and David Sullivan, with special appearances by Annie Potts, Lorraine Toussaint, Bailee Madison, Alex Saxon, Amanda Leighton, Tom Williamson, Rosie O’Donnell, and Ashley Argota.

The Fosters originally ran for five seasons on Freeform and was about an interracial lesbian couple and their multiethnic brood of biological, adopted, and foster children. It also spawned the spinoff series Good Trouble starring Mitchell and Ramirez, which was supposed to debut season 3 this summer before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown paused production.

Come back here tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to watch the special table read and revisit all those warm fuzzy feelings from the very first episode of The Fosters, streaming exclusively on EW.com and PEOPLE.com. To donate, visit ActorsFund.org/TheFosters.

