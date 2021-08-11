Riverdale isn't exactly a happy-go-lucky kind of place. Rather, in its first four seasons the wicked little town has been home to serial killers, cults, gangs, and of course, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). But that doesn't mean it's always a gloomy place.

EW has an exclusive look at the Riverdale season 4 gag reel, which proves that laughter is possible even in the darkest of circumstances. While their characters dealt with their enemies at Stonewall Prep, Mr. Honey, and the uncertainty of college, stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, and more found joy in lines gone wrong, faulty doors, and even musical numbers.