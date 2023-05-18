Watch Sylvester Stallone show Al Pacino how to take a selfie

In a new clip from The Family Stallone reality series, the two Hollywood legends catch up about technology, going grey, and more.

You're never too old to learn new things.

In a clip from the new reality show The Family Stallone, screen legends and old pals Sylvester Stallone and Al Pacino sit down together to catch up about all manner of subjects, including the mystifying nature of modern technology for their generation. Stallone is impressed that Pacino has watched his daughters' podcast, saying Pacino might be more "tech-savvy" than him.

"Well, I can text," Pacino said. "I haven't been able to take a photo yet. My son keeps telling me, 'Send me stuff, Dad. Send me stuff.' I said, 'I'll ask Sly.'"

Without further ado, Stallone pulls out his phone and shows Pacino how to take a selfie: "This is how it works, see? You, me, me, you. High angle, this and that."

Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone on 'The Family Stallone' Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone on 'The Family Stallone' | Credit: Paramount+

Posing for the selfie inspires Pacino to note that his hair is looking darker than Stallone's these days, even though he's a few years older than the Rocky star.

"I got so tired of dyeing my hair," Stallone says. "I said, 'You know, enough already.'"

This inspires Pacino to ask if he's being accused of dyeing his hair, but Stallone simply hugs him and says, "No, you're a natural. Me, I'm unnatural."

Watch the clip above. The first two episodes of The Family Stallone are streaming now on Paramount+.

