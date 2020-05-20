Watch Smash cast reunion and one-night-only Bombshell concert

Smash type TV Show network NBC genre Musical

Fade in on a girl trying to get through quarantine...

Let the cast of Smash be your star in a special reunion and one-night-only streaming event of Bombshell in Concert. The event, announced by The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE, will feature a reunion of much of the cast of the NBC series, as well as the first-ever airing of the live Bombshell in Concert event. The concert, featuring songs from the series, was a special sold-out event at Broadway's Minskoff Theater back in 2015.

Image zoom Mark Seliger/NBC

Smash was a scripted NBC drama about the creation of fictional Broadway musical Bombshell, the story of the life of Marilyn Monroe. The series ran on NBC for two seasons, ending its run in 2013.

The special event streams Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and will benefit The Actors Fund, striving to help artists in need during the coronavirus crisis. This continues Bombshell in Concert's association with The Actors Fund, as the 2015 live concert was also a benefit for the arts organization.

“I speak for Neil Meron and our wonderful creative team of Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Joshua Bergasse, and we are thrilled to help raise more money for the Actor’s Fund and all their good work during this difficult time," said producer Bob Greenblatt in a statement. "Smash and Bombshell in Concert were thrilling experiences for us, and we are overjoyed that fans everywhere will get to finally see these amazing performances. We’re grateful to everyone at The Actors Fund and PEOPLE for their love of the performing arts.”

Watch the reunion and concert in the video above.

