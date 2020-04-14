Watch a shirtless Ben Barnes seduce Julia Ormond in exclusive Gold Digger trailer

Ben Barnes is baring it all for his next role.

The Westworld and Punisher alum stars in Acorn TV and BBC One's new romantic noir thriller Gold Digger, and EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for the series featuring a very shirtless Barnes playing a mysterious man attempting to seduce a 60-year-old woman (Mad Men and The Walking Dead: World Beyond's Julia Ormond).

When Julia Day (Ormond), an unsatisfied, recently-divorced mother, meets and falls in love with a much younger man, Benjamin Greene (Barnes), she thinks she's found her second chance at a happy ending. But her already fractured family suspects there is something much darker at play within their unconventional relationship, believing her new love, half her age and with a shrouded past, is just after her money. And as long-buried secrets begin to emerge, old trauma will finally come to light.

"We're so used to seeing older men with younger women in film and TV, and indeed in politics and real life, it’s barely commented on, however yawning the age gap," Gold Digger creator Marnie Dickens says in a statement. "Yet flip the genders and suddenly it’s a discussion point... As if it’s impossible to understand why a younger man might be attracted to an older woman without having some other motive. Gold Digger explores this taboo."

Image zoom Mike Hogan/Acorn TV

Gold Digger also stars Alex Jennings (The Crown) as Julia's ex-husband Ted, Julia McKenzie (Agatha Christie's Marple) as Ted's mother, Hazel, Sebastian Armesto (Poldark, Broadchurch) as the high-achieving eldest son Patrick, Jemima Rooper (Lost In Austen, Trauma) as middle child Della, and Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) as youngest child Leo who still lives with his mother. The six-episode series premieres on Monday, May 4, with two new episodes airing every Monday through May 18, on Acorn TV, but check out the exclusive first trailer above now.

