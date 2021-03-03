Season 13 Snatch Game episode kicks off with some... bare-butted confidence in EW's exclusive preview of the next new episode.

RuPaul's Drag Race queens rock out with their frocks out in Snatch Game episode's first act

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 queens are punking and funking it up in EW's exclusive reveal of the Snatch Game episode's first act.

The preview (below) begins as the queens re-enter the Werk Room for the first time in two weeks, following Symone and Kandy Muse's double shantay at the tail end of the Rusical episode. Both re-energized by her good fortune (and deeply shaken at the memory of her Drag Race life flashing before her eyes), Muse explains that her "heart was crushed" and her "dreams were shattered" when RuPaul nearly let her sashay away, but fellow competitor Denali — still yearning for her second challenge victory — admits that it "sucks" that nobody went home.

She gets her chance at RuDemption when RuPaul enters the Werk Room to introduce this week's mini challenge, which is inspired by her work with the '80s punk bank The Wee Weepole.

"We got dragged using whatever we can get our hands on, now it's your turn!" Ru says, telling the dolls they'll have 20 minutes to get into quick punk drag using fishnets and stockings to create an entire look. The subsequent performances are, expectedly, a work of chaotic art, with Kandy Muse flailing around on the ground, Olivia Lux's turquoise wig getting clocked as looking "like Adore Delano," Utica looking like she's one of The C--- Destroyers on the way to rob a bank, and, of course, Tina Burner's full buttocks swishing around in full view.

Burner's behind ultimately wins the set before RuPaul tells the queen's they'll be performing the fan-favorite Snatch Game celebrity impersonation challenge, which, judging by last week's blink-and-you'll-miss-it preview, will include Symone as Harriet Tubman, Utica as Bob Ross, and more.

See how the Snatch Game plays out when RuPaul's Drag Race returns with a new episode Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive preview above.

