Watch Rugrats original cast recreate fan-favorite lines: 'I'm a big brave dog'

E.G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer, and Kath Soucie step into their Rugrats characters to deliver memorable lines from the series.

Rugrats type TV Show network Nickelodeon genre Family

It's toddler time!

The Rugrats are back, with a revival series featuring the original voice stars arriving on Paramount+ today. And, to get you in the spirit of things, EW got the cast to share some of their most famous lines.

Have a watch above to see actors E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille) tackle fan-favorite lines like, "Getting old is nothing but misery and woe," and "You're big and brave, like a big brave dog."

The new series is made out of three-dimensional CGI animation and is set to share "brand-new adventures" meant to "both complement and evolve the original series' beloved stories."

RUGRATS 'Rugrats' | Credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount+

The first batch of new Rugrats episodes is available on Paramount+ now.

Watch the video above.

Related content: