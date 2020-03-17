Who knew the afterlife had Talking Heads and talking dogs?

From Greg Daniels, the creator of The Office and co-creator of Parks and Recreation, comes the upcoming Amazon Prime sci-fi series Upload.

In the comedy's colorful and upbeat trailer released Monday, coder Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) is forced to make a life-or-death decision, literally. Following a serious car accident, he can either take his chances in the hospital or upload his consciousness to a luxurious virtual-reality afterlife.

In a no-brainer, Nathan chooses the afterlife, where he has everything at his fingertips, including 3D food printers, hologram phones, a talking Labrador Retriever, and sadly, in-app purchases.

Upload also stars Allegra Edwards as Nathan's shallow girlfriend Ingrid and Andy Allo as his customer service "Angel" Nora Anthony, who becomes his confidante in his new digital life.

Amell is known for playing Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm on the CW's The Flash as well as lead Stephen Jameson on the network's The Tomorrow People. He is the cousin of Arrow star Stephen Amell.

Watch the trailer for Upload above. The series premieres May 1.

Related content: