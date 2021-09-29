See the exclusive first full performance from the new singer from tonight's episode.

Watch Queen of Hearts go full Lady Gaga on The Masked Singer

The Queen of Hearts is on the right track, baby.

EW can exclusively reveal the first full performance from the new Masked Singer Group B contestant. In it, the royally good singer performs Lady Gaga's "Born This Way." Ironically, during this season's sneak peek episode, a clip of Queen of Hearts singing Edith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" prompted many fans to guess Lady Gaga was behind the mask because she sang the same song in A Star Is Born. Listen to the new Queen of Hearts performance below.

After the performance, the panelists — including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — all get up on their feet to applaud Queen of Hearts, with McCarthy-Wahlberg declaring, "What a way to open the show!"

Tonight's Group B premiere episode of The Masked Singer will also feature performances from the Mallard, Cupcake, Banana Split, and Dalmatian. Be sure to check it out on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

