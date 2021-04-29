Watch a Trump puppet try to sell the Constitution in exclusive Let's Be Real clip

Donald Trump... remember him? The 45th President of the United States has been mostly absent from the cultural conversation ever since he finally got banned from Twitter and other social media platforms around the same time Joe Biden was inaugurated as his successor. But if you've found yourself missing some of the Trump-focused humor that so dominated pop culture for the past four years, look no further than this exclusive clip from Fox's puppet comedy show Let's Be Real.

Let's Be Real began as a half-hour election special that aired on Fox last October, parodying the then-ongoing contest between Biden and Trump. Now the program — written and executive produced by Triumph the Insult Comic Dog creator Robert Smigel — is back for four new episodes. The first of these airs Thursday and features a puppet version of Trump going on Antiques Roadshow and trying to hawk valuables he stole from the White House after his term ended — including the Bill of Rights, with his own notes.

Zooey Deschanel, Jay Baruchel, Tom Payne, Laura Benanti, and the legendary Ed Asner will cameo in the premiere which will also include new puppets based on Chrissy Teigen, Ted Cruz, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Watch the exclusive preview clip above. The Let's Be Real season premiere airs Thursday at 9:30 p.m. (both ET and PT) on Fox.